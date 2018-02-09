Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Assist machine
Brown recorded 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 assists, six steals and two rebounds during Tuesday's loss at Long Island.
The former North Carolina State guard had a tremendous game, tying a season high in assists and reaching the 25-point mark. It's impressive what Brown is doing this season. He is currently second in assists in the G-League with 9.5 per contest, and, in addition, he also averages a superb 18.9 points as well. The 27-year-old figures to be able to reach his assist average consistently as he has had more than eight assists in each of his last 12 games.
