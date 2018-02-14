Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Inactive for G-League contest Tuesday
Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's G-League matchup with Windy City.
Brown was forced to leave Monday's game early with a sprained ankle and is still dealing with enough discomfort to hold him out Tuesday. With the All-Star break starting at the end of this week, Brown should now have over a week to attempt to get back to full strength. Once healthy, Brown should continue to get extended run in the G-League considering he's still buried on the Raptors depth chart.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...