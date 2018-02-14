Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's G-League matchup with Windy City.

Brown was forced to leave Monday's game early with a sprained ankle and is still dealing with enough discomfort to hold him out Tuesday. With the All-Star break starting at the end of this week, Brown should now have over a week to attempt to get back to full strength. Once healthy, Brown should continue to get extended run in the G-League considering he's still buried on the Raptors depth chart.