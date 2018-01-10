Brown logged six minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to Miami, finishing with zero points (0-0 FG, 0-0 FT) and one assist.

Brown shouldn't be on any fantasy radars, but it's nonetheless worth noting that he made his first NBA appearance in nearly a month, as the Raptors needed a bit more point guard depth in the absence of Kyle Lowry. If Lowry ultimately misses a few more games, Brown could see some minutes in garbage time, but considering he has Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright ahead of him on the depth chart, he's unlikely to make his way into the regular rotation this season.