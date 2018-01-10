Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Plays six minutes in loss to Heat
Brown logged six minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss to Miami, finishing with zero points (0-0 FG, 0-0 FT) and one assist.
Brown shouldn't be on any fantasy radars, but it's nonetheless worth noting that he made his first NBA appearance in nearly a month, as the Raptors needed a bit more point guard depth in the absence of Kyle Lowry. If Lowry ultimately misses a few more games, Brown could see some minutes in garbage time, but considering he has Fred VanVleet and Delon Wright ahead of him on the depth chart, he's unlikely to make his way into the regular rotation this season.
More News
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...