Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Remains with Toronto
Brown is finalizing a one-year contract with the Raptors on Tuesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Brown had his two-way contract upgraded to a regular contract in April and saw action in 14 games for the Raptors, averaging 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in just under 10 minutes per game. The 27-year-old earned G-League MVP honors for the Raptors affiliate in 2018 -- 18.8 points, 8.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds on 33.2 minutes per game -- but is unlikely to start the season in the regular rotation.
