Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Sent to G League
Brown was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.
Brown, who signed a two-way contract with the Raptors in the summer, had been a fixture for the G League squad all season before making his first two appearances with Toronto last week. He logged a combined 26 minutes in games against the Knicks and Wizards, tallying no points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in those contests. Since Delon Wright (shoulder) is out indefinitely, Brown, who will play for the G League squad in Monday's game against the Greensboro Swarm, could rejoin the Raptors in short order to act as the third-string point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.
