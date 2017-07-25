Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Signs two-way deal with Raptors
Brown signed a two-way contract Tuesday with the Raptors.
Brown spent the 2016-17 in China with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls and with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League. Brown averaged 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 11 outings with the Drive last season and will likely spend most of next season in the G League once again.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...