Brown signed a two-way contract Tuesday with the Raptors.

Brown spent the 2016-17 in China with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls and with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League. Brown averaged 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 11 outings with the Drive last season and will likely spend most of next season in the G League once again.

