Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's G-League matchup with the Herd.

Brown has yet to shake an ankle injury that's lingered for roughly two weeks now. That said, a timetable hasn't been provided, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Brown's next shot to return will be Wednesday against Long Island if he isn't recalled to the big club.

