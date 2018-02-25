Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Still dealing with ankle injury
Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's G-League matchup with the Herd.
Brown has yet to shake an ankle injury that's lingered for roughly two weeks now. That said, a timetable hasn't been provided, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Brown's next shot to return will be Wednesday against Long Island if he isn't recalled to the big club.
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Will remain out Wednesday•
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Inactive for G-League contest Tuesday•
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Suffers ankle injury Monday•
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Assist machine•
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Plays six minutes in loss to Heat•
Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Sent to G League•
