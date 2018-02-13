Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Suffers ankle injury Monday
Brown suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Monday's G-League matchup with the Red Claws and will not return.
Brown played just four minutes prior to the injury, posting four points (2-2 FG) and two steals. He'll likely be reevaluated following the game in order to determine if he could miss more time. Brown, who's currently signed to a two-way contract with the Raptors, has averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists and 2.0 steals across 34 minutes in 27 games in the G-League. Even when he's healthy and recalled to the big club, Brown can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
