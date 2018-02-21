Raptors' Lorenzo Brown: Will remain out Wednesday
Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bayhawks.
Despite having the G-League All-Star break off for additional rest and rehabilitation, Brown's ankle is still giving him enough discomfort to remain sidelined for Wednesday's contest. His next shot to take the court will come on Saturday against Westchester, though look for his status to be updated again later this week.
