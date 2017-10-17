Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Averages 11.1 minutes through this preseason

Nogueira averaged 11.1 minutes through four games during this preseason.

During the 2016-17 season, Nogueira averaged a career-high 19.1 minutes and 1.6 blocks. He's likely in line for limited minutes this season since Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam are ahead of him on the depth chart, but the 25-year-old is still a decent option in deeper formats for blocks.