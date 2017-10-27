Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Back at practice Thursday
Nogueira (ankle) was on the court for Thursday's practice, The Toronto Sun reports.
Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) was also able to practice Thursday, so even if Nogueira is able to suit up for Friday's game against the Lakers, court time could be in short supply for him given the Raptors' other options at center.
