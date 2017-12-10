Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Continues to progress in recovery
Nogueira got some shots up prior to Sunday's game against the Kings, but is still a ways away from a return, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Nogueira has been sidelined for three consecutive games with a muscle tear in his calf and while he appears to be progressing well, he's still likely going to need a few more weeks to make a full recovery. Until Nogueira is able to partake in practice, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming, so consider him out for the foreseeable future until another update is provided.
