Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Continues to progress in recovery

Nogueira got some shots up prior to Sunday's game against the Kings, but is still a ways away from a return, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Nogueira has been sidelined for three consecutive games with a muscle tear in his calf and while he appears to be progressing well, he's still likely going to need a few more weeks to make a full recovery. Until Nogueira is able to partake in practice, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming, so consider him out for the foreseeable future until another update is provided.

