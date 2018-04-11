Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Deemed available Wednesday
Raptors head coach Dwane Casey said that no players would be rested for the team's regular-season finale Wednesday against the Heat, meaning Nogueira (hamstring) should be available off the bench, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Since Toronto is locked in as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it's not expected that Casey will overexert the team's key rotation members against Miami, especially since the Heat could match up with the Raptors based on how the results of Wednesday's games shake out. With that in mind, Nogueira, who has averaged just 8.2 minutes per game in his last five appearances, could be in store for more playing time than usual, despite sitting out the Raptors' past contest Monday against the Pistons with a sore left hamstring.
