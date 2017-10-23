Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Drawing the start
Nogueira will start at center for Monday's game against the Spurs, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Nogueira will be starting in place of Jonas Valanciunas (ankle). The big man produced 7.2 points, 5.7 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.7 across 29.3 minutes in six starts for the Raptors last season. He could be an intriguing DFS play given his expected increase in workload, however the Spurs' frontcourt is not an advantageous matchup.
