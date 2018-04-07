Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Fails to score in eight minutes
Nogueira did not attempt a field goal and added one block during the Raptors' 92-73 win over the Pacers on Friday.
Nogueira saw eight minutes of action Friday as the Raptors were able to pull out a big lead because the Pacers were restricting the minutes of many of their star players. The Brazil native is averaging 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds across 48 games played this season.
