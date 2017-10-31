Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Five rejections in Monday's win

Nogueira scored 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 99-85 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Serge Ibaka (knee) both sidelined, Nogueira got the start in his return from an ankle injury of his own and delivered a huge performance. Depending on the health of Toronto's bigs, Nogueira could get another start Wednesday in Denver, but he could have a hard time repeating those numbers against a Nuggets defense that's allowing the fewest points per game in the league to opposition centers.