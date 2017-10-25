Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as doubtful Wednesday
Nogueira (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's tilt against the Warriors.
With starting center Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) out and Nogueira trending towards sitting out, the Raptors may have to get creative with their frontcourt depth. Jakob Poeltl would seemingly be the main beneficiary if Nogueira ends up sidelined, as he's averaged 12.0 points, 8.5 boards and 3.0 blocks across the past two games with Valanciunas sidelined. It's possible Serge Ibaka plays more center as well, possibly opening up time for C.J. Miles at the power forward slot against a small, run-and-gun Warriors squad.
