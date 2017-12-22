Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Nogueira (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

Nogueira has been sidelined for the past 10 games while recovering from a right calf strain. In his absence, Jakob Poeltl has gotten extended run, playing 21.5 minutes per game and posting 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. More information on Nogueira's status should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround.