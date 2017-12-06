Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out again Tuesday vs. Suns

Nogueira (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Nogueira will be missing a second consecutive game after an MRI revealed that he's dealing with a muscle tear in his right calf. The Raptors haven't provided any sort of timetable, so look for Nogueira to continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. Without Nogueira, look for Jakob Poeltl to pick up more playing time once again after logging 18 points and six rebounds across 25 minutes Friday. It wouldn't be surprising if Nogueira remained out for at least a few more games due to the nature of the injury.