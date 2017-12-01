Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out Friday with muscle tear

Nogueira suffered a muscle tear in his right calf and will not play Friday against the Pacers.

Nogueira underwent tests Thursday that confirmed the muscle tear, but it's still not clear how long the big man will be out for. Consider Nogeuira day-to-day until the Raptors have an update on his timetable. In his absence, Jakob Poeltl should see an expanded role off the bench.

