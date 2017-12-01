Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out Friday with muscle tear
Nogueira suffered a muscle tear in his right calf and will not play Friday against the Pacers.
Nogueira underwent tests Thursday that confirmed the muscle tear, but it's still not clear how long the big man will be out for. Consider Nogeuira day-to-day until the Raptors have an update on his timetable. In his absence, Jakob Poeltl should see an expanded role off the bench.
More News
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Receiving an MRI on Thursday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Suffers strained calf Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Five rejections in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will play, start at center Monday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Monday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...