Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out Monday vs. Pistons

Nogueira (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

Nogueira was forced to leave Sunday's game early with a tight left hamstring, so it's not overly surprising he's sitting out the second night of a back-to-back set. The Raptors are also holding out Serge Ibaka for rest, which should allow both Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl to see some added run in the frontcourt Monday.

