Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Monday
Nogueira (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Nogueira has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and still appears to be dealing with some lingering soreness. He'll test it out during pregame warmups and then decide whether or not it feels good enough to play through. The Raptors are already expected to be without both Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Serge Ibaka (knee), so Nogueira would likely see a fairly large workload, and could potentially start, if he's ultimately cleared. Both Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam are expected to see big minutes as well in the frontcourt.
