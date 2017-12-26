Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Nogueira (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

The reserve center has been sidelined for the Raptors' past 11 games with the right calf strain, but Nogueira's questionable designation likely implies that the team is viewing him as day-to-day. It's unclear at this point, however, if Nogueira has progressed to on-court activity in his recovery, making it more likely than not he'll be sidelined again Tuesday. His continued absence will leave Jakob Poeltl and Serge Ibaka in line to pick up all the minutes at center behind starter Jonas Valanciunas.