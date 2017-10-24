Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Wednesday
Nogueira is dealing with an ankle injury and is considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reports.
Nogueira drew the start in Monday's game against the Spurs with Jonas Valanciunas sitting out with an ankle injury, posting four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes. However, it appears he may have tweaked his ankle during the contest and it's now unclear if he'll be able to play on Wednesday. Valanciunas has already been ruled out for that contest, so if Nogueira does eventually get cleared, there's a chance he'll pick up another start. That said, fellow center Jakob Poeltl outpaced Nogueira in minutes on Monday with 24, so there's a chance the Raptors turn to Poeltl in the top unit instead.
