Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable Saturday vs. Philly

Nogueria (calf), despite previous reports that he would be sidelined, is questionable for Saturday's contest against the 76ers.

Nogueira has missed 10 straight tilts while nursing a strained right calf. In his stead, Jakob Poeltl has been seeing extended run. If Nogueira returns Saturday, it could cut into Poeltl's workload.

