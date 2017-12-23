Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable Saturday vs. Philly
Nogueria (calf), despite previous reports that he would be sidelined, is questionable for Saturday's contest against the 76ers.
Nogueira has missed 10 straight tilts while nursing a strained right calf. In his stead, Jakob Poeltl has been seeing extended run. If Nogueira returns Saturday, it could cut into Poeltl's workload.
More News
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as questionable for Saturday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Continues to progress in recovery•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out again Tuesday vs. Suns•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out Friday with muscle tear•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...