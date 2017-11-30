Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Receiving an MRI on Thursday

Nogueira (calf) is receiving an MRI on Thursday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Nogueira injured his calf Wednesday during the Raptors' game against the Nuggets and wasn't able to return. If Nogueira is unable to play Friday against the Pacers, Jakob Poeltl will likely see a slightly increased role.

