Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains out Saturday

Nogueira (calf) will be sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Nogueira will be sidelined for an 11th straight contest Saturday. In his stead, Jakob Poeltl will seemingly continue to get extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories