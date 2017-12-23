Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains out Saturday
Nogueira (calf) will be sidelined for Saturday's tilt against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Nogueira will be sidelined for an 11th straight contest Saturday. In his stead, Jakob Poeltl will seemingly continue to get extended run.
