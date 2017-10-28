Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains sidelined
Nogueira (ankle) will not play in Friday's tilt against the Lakers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Nogueira was unable to play in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, but returned to practice Thursday. However, the team is apparently exercising caution with the big man. His next chance to return will be Monday versus the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as doubtful Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Drawing the start•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Averages 11.1 minutes through this preseason•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...