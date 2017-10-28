Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains sidelined

Nogueira (ankle) will not play in Friday's tilt against the Lakers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nogueira was unable to play in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, but returned to practice Thursday. However, the team is apparently exercising caution with the big man. His next chance to return will be Monday versus the Trail Blazers.

