Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Saturday
Nogueira (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
There was some back and forth regarding Nogueira's status for Saturday's contest, but he's ultimately been ruled out. In his stead, Jakob Poeltl should continue seeing extended run.
More News
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable Saturday vs. Philly•
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains out Saturday•
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as questionable for Saturday•
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Continues to progress in recovery•
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out again Tuesday vs. Suns•
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Out Friday with muscle tear•
