Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Saturday

Nogueira (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

There was some back and forth regarding Nogueira's status for Saturday's contest, but he's ultimately been ruled out. In his stead, Jakob Poeltl should continue seeing extended run.

