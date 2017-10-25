Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Wednesday
Nogueira (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
With Nogueira ruled out, the Raptors will seemingly give significant run to Jakob Poeltl. Poeltl has averaged 12.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over the past two games with starting center Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) sidelined and could make for a solid DFS play against the fast-paced Warriors.
