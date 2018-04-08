Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Set for spot start Sunday

Nogueira will start at center for Sunday's game against the Magic.

The Raptors are resting usual starting center Jonas Valaciunas, which allows Nogueira to get the promotion to the top unit. Look for Nogueira to see a significant uptick in playing time and production, which gives him some utility in DFS contests as a cheap value play Sunday. That said, Jakob Poeltl is also a candidate to see added run at the position and Serge Ibaka may get some more time at center as well, so it could be somewhat of a timeshare between the three.