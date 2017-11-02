Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday
Nogueira will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
With center Jonas Valanciunas struggling to stay healthy, Nogueira has picked up a few separate starts this season. Most recently, he worked with the top unit on Monday, going off for 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks across 30 minutes. While it was an outstanding performance, both Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka are back to full strength, which sends Nogueira into a bench role. He'll likely see his minutes fall into the low-20's or upper-teen's, which restricts his fantasy upside. He'll battle for playing time off the bench with Jakob Poeltl.
More News
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Five rejections in Monday's win•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will play, start at center Monday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Monday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains sidelined•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.