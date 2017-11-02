Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Shifting back to bench role Wednesday

Nogueira will move back to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

With center Jonas Valanciunas struggling to stay healthy, Nogueira has picked up a few separate starts this season. Most recently, he worked with the top unit on Monday, going off for 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks across 30 minutes. While it was an outstanding performance, both Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka are back to full strength, which sends Nogueira into a bench role. He'll likely see his minutes fall into the low-20's or upper-teen's, which restricts his fantasy upside. He'll battle for playing time off the bench with Jakob Poeltl.