Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Suffers strained calf Wednesday
Nogueira suffered a strained right calf during Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Nogueira picked up the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game and was ultimately unable to return. He recorded three points (1-3 FG) and one rebound in eight minutes before suffering the injury. Look for his status to be updated in the coming days once he's further evaluated.
