Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will play, start at center Monday

Nogueira (ankle) will start at center for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Nogueira missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but will return to the lineup and move right into the top unit. Both Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Serge Ibaka (knee) have been ruled out, so Nogueira gets the call at center and should see a hefty workload with not a lot of bodies available. Jakob Poeltl should split the extra minutes with Nogueira.