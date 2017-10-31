Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will play, start at center Monday
Nogueira (ankle) will start at center for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Nogueira missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but will return to the lineup and move right into the top unit. Both Jonas Valanciunas (ankle) and Serge Ibaka (knee) have been ruled out, so Nogueira gets the call at center and should see a hefty workload with not a lot of bodies available. Jakob Poeltl should split the extra minutes with Nogueira.
More News
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Monday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains sidelined•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as doubtful Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...