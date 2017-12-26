Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will play Tuesday vs. Mavericks

Nogueira (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.

Nogueira has missed 11 consecutive games with a right calf strain, but was upgraded to questionable Tuesday and has now been cleared to play after going through his pregame routine. That said, the seven-foot big man had played single-digit minutes in six of the previous eight games prior to the calf injury, so he wasn't seeing a significant role. Nogueira can likely be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues for that reason.