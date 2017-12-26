Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Will play Tuesday vs. Mavericks
Nogueira (calf) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Raptors radio play-by-play announcer Eric Smith reports.
Nogueira has missed 11 consecutive games with a right calf strain, but was upgraded to questionable Tuesday and has now been cleared to play after going through his pregame routine. That said, the seven-foot big man had played single-digit minutes in six of the previous eight games prior to the calf injury, so he wasn't seeing a significant role. Nogueira can likely be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues for that reason.
More News
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable for Tuesday vs. Mavericks•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Questionable Saturday vs. Philly•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Remains out Saturday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Listed as questionable for Saturday•
-
Raptors' Lucas Nogueira: Continues to progress in recovery•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...