Flynn posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 121-115 win over G League Agua Caliente.

The rookie first-round pick has been red-hot as a starter for G League Raptors 905. Through the five games, he's recorded 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, hitting 45.8 percent of field goals in the process.