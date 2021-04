Flynn posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.

With Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip) sidelined recently, Flynn has stepped into a bigger role and continues to deliver. Over the past three games, he's totaled 43 points, 19 rebounds, 13 assists, eight steals and four blocks. As long as the two starting guards remain sidelined, Flynn could be worth a look in fantasy.