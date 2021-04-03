Flynn played 31 minutes off the bench and added 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win Friday over the Warriors.

With the game out of hand, Flynn saw an uptick in minutes which led to his career night. He scored nine of his 16 points in the final period with the Raptors already up big. Flynn didn't just set a personal best in points, he also added a career-high five dimes while tying his best in both rebounds and steals. He's played sparingly throughout his rookie season and only hit double-digit points just once so this should be looked at as a flukey performance.