Flynn (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to take part in practice Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
All four of Flynn, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and Patrick McCaw were given the green light to return to the team Tuesday, so if all goes well they could be available for Wednesday's game at Detroit. Flynn has not been a part of the regular rotation this season, but he could he could get some looks after spending time in the G League before the All-Star break.
