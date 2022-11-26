Flynn will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Flynn heads back to the bench with Fred VanVleet returning. In Flynn's past four games off the bench, he's averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 19.5 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Produces with increased workload•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Fills it up in limited action•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Scores eight points in 23 minutes•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Will play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Malachi Flynn: Practices with mask•