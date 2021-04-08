Flynn may be in line to start Thursday's game against the Bulls after DeAndre' Bembry was hit with a one-game suspension.

The Raptors were already extremely shorthanded, and they'll now be without another key piece in Bembry, who had started the previous two games with Fred VanVleet (hip) and Kyle Lowry (foot) sidelined. Flynn has already played 30-plus minutes in three straight games off the bench, but with Bembry unavailable he figures to pick up even more minutes, by default. Expect Flynn to be a massively popular DFS pivot Thursday night. Over his last three games, the rookie is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.