Flynn registered 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's win over the Wizards.

The 22-year-old scored 16 points for the second game in a row while contributing career highs rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Flynn also played a career-high 33 minutes with both Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip) out of the lineup. Until Lowry and VanVleet return to the lineup, feel free to stream Flynn if you need points, assists and steals along with low-end three-pointers.