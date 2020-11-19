Flynn was selected by Toronto with the No. 29 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Flynn led San Diego State to one of its best seasons in program history last year, as he averaged 17.6 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 44.1 percent overall from the floor and 37.3 percent from deep. The definition of a two-way player, the guard won both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference last season. Flynn is a fundamentally sound point guard who consistently limits turnovers and takes smart shots. With the uncertainty regarding Fred VanVleet's future in Toronto, the Raptors made a smart pick in adding Flynn to bolster their guard position.