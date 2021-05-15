Flynn had 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in Friday's loss to Dallas.

Making another start with several Raptors regulars resting, Flynn played 37 minutes and combined with Jalen Harris to account for 57 of the Raptors' 110 points. It was a nice bounceback effort for Flynn, who shot just 5-of-19 from the field on his way to 16 points in 41 minutes against the Bulls on Thursday. He'll likely see an elevated role again in Sunday's season finale against the Pacers.