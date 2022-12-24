Flynn notched nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Friday's 118-107 win over Cleveland.

All of Flynn's points Friday came from behind the three-point line. The third- year guard has carved out a significant role off the bench recently, averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.6 minutes across his last five games.