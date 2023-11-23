Flynn ended with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 132-131 win over the Pacers.

Flynn had been held to single-digit scoring totals in his five appearances before Wednesday's matchup, but he topped 10 points for the second time this year during the Raptors' narrow win over the Pacers. He's topped 20 minutes of playing time in five of his last seven appearances, averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.