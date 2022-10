Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Flynn (face) should be back to full-contact practices next week, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Flynn has not played this preseason after undergoing a procedure to address a left cheekbone fracture. Flynn will return to full practices contact right in time for the Raptors' regular-season opener on Oct. 19. If Flynn is able to return in time, he will likely be one of the team's primary backups at guard.