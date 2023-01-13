Flynn ended Thursday's 124-114 victory over Charlotte with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 13 minutes.

Flynn was a non-factor in the victory, continuing what has been a disappointing season thus far. To this point, he has scored double-digits on just six occasions, placing him well outside the top 300 in standard fantasy formats. The Raptors are known for running tight rotations, and so even if there are a couple of injuries, Flynn is unlikely to take a gigantic step forward.