Flynn produced 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 15 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

With Fred VanVleet (illness), Gary Trent (hip) and Pascal Siakam (groin) out, Flynn saw increased usage. Despite playing just 15 minutes, he had his best performance of the season, though teammate Dalano Banton stole the show with 27 points, four boards, four dimes, three steals and two blocks. Flynn, the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has seen spot action throughout his career and only makes for a streaming candidate, mostly in deeper leagues, when the Raptors are dealing with injuries.