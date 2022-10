The Raptors picked up Flynn's $3.87 million option for the 2023-24 season Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Flynn didn't play during the preseason after undergoing surgery to address a left cheekbone fracture, but he's available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Cleveland. The 24-year-old took a slight step back in his production last year but will remain under contract with the Raptors for at least the next two seasons.